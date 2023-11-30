Thursday's game between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-1) and No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) squaring off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Tigers enter this game following a 76-73 victory against Virginia on Saturday.

The Tigers head into this matchup after a 76-73 win against Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies are coming off of a 76-70 win over Tulane in their most recent game on Saturday. Aneesah Morrow scored a team-high 37 points for the Tigers in the victory. Georgia Amoore recorded 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Hokies.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 77, Virginia Tech 71

Top 25 Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers captured their signature win of the season on November 25 by securing a 76-73 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Tigers have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

LSU has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, LSU is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Virginia (No. 48) on November 25

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 120) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 134) on November 17

99-65 over Niagara (No. 254) on November 24

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 312) on November 12

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies captured their signature win of the season on November 24 by claiming a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, the No. 58-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Virginia Tech has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three).

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 58) on November 24

76-70 over Tulane (No. 169) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 202) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 239) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 330) on November 16

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%

24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG% Amoore: 17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 31.8 points per game (scoring 95.3 points per game to rank third in college basketball while allowing 63.5 per outing to rank 172nd in college basketball) and have a +254 scoring differential overall.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 22 points per game, with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.3 points per game (39th in college basketball) and give up 58.3 per outing (90th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.