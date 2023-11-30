Will Miro Heiskanen Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 30?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Miro Heiskanen a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Heiskanen stats and insights
- Heiskanen has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (four shots).
- He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 2.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Heiskanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|25:18
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|25:06
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|28:31
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|25:07
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|26:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|26:09
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|3
|0
|3
|21:39
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|27:36
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:29
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|25:25
|Home
|L 3-2
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
