The New Orleans Privateers (3-3) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Williams Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Big Ten Network

New Orleans Stats Insights

The Privateers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 40.1% the Golden Gophers' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are the rebounding team in the country, the Privateers rank 201st.

The Privateers put up an average of 82 points per game, 15 more points than the 67 the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67 points, New Orleans is 3-3.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, New Orleans averaged 73.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.

In 2022-23, the Privateers allowed 11.4 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (85.7).

Beyond the arc, New Orleans had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%) last season. But it sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.4 per game).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule