Thursday's game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) and New Orleans Privateers (3-3) matching up at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 78-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Minnesota, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 78, New Orleans 69

Spread & Total Prediction for New Orleans vs. Minnesota

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-8.5)

Minnesota (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.9

Minnesota is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to New Orleans' 3-1-0 ATS record. The Golden Gophers have gone over the point total in two games, while Privateers games have gone over one time.

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers have a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 82 points per game, 60th in college basketball, and are giving up 75.5 per outing to rank 274th in college basketball.

New Orleans ranks 176th in the nation at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 fewer than the 38.3 its opponents average.

New Orleans connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (301st in college basketball) while shooting 29.7% from deep (286th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7 per game at 30.7%.

New Orleans wins the turnover battle by 6.7 per game, committing 12 (187th in college basketball) while its opponents average 18.7.

