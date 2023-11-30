New Orleans vs. Minnesota November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The New Orleans Privateers (2-0) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via BTN.
New Orleans vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Johnson: 18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
New Orleans vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|New Orleans AVG
|New Orleans Rank
|350th
|62.9
|Points Scored
|73.1
|141st
|207th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|79.3
|353rd
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|29.3
|303rd
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|16.6
|363rd
