Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sterlington High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Oak Grove, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wossman High School at Washington-Marion High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.