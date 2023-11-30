Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Tammany Parish Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pearl River High School at Pearl River Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Carriere, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
