The Kansas Jayhawks (2-3) take on the SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (65.6).

SE Louisiana has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

Kansas is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.

The Jayhawks average 72.8 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 49.4 the Lions allow.

Kansas is 2-3 when scoring more than 49.4 points.

SE Louisiana is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

The Jayhawks are making 43.7% of their shots from the field, 12.2% higher than the Lions concede to opponents (31.5%).

The Lions' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.8 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.

SE Louisiana Leaders

Hailey Giaratano: 12 PTS, 44 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

12 PTS, 44 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Cheyanne Daniels: 12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.7 FG%

12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.7 FG% Taylor Bell: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Kennedy Paul: 7.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

7.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Avari Berry: 6.7 PTS, 65.2 FG%

SE Louisiana Schedule