The Thursday college basketball lineup includes top teams in play. Among those games is the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. South Florida Bulls

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Yuengling Center
  • Location: Tampa, Florida

SE Louisiana Lions vs. Kansas Jayhawks

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
  • Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Duke Blue Devils vs. Georgia Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
  • Location: Athens, Georgia

Missouri Tigers vs. Virginia Cavaliers

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
  • Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

South Carolina Upstate Spartans vs. Samford Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Hanna Center
  • Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Vermont Catamounts

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
  • Location: Burlington, Vermont

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Morehead State Eagles

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena
  • Location: Morehead, Kentucky

Quinnipiac Bobcats vs. Rhode Island Rams

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center
  • Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

Texas State Bobcats vs. UTSA Roadrunners

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: UTSA Convocation Center
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Youngstown State Penguins

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Beeghly Center
  • Location: Youngstown, Ohio

