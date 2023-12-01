If you reside in De Soto Parish, Louisiana and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Haynesville High School at Logansport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Logansport, LA

Logansport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Opelousas Sr High School at North DeSoto High School