Friday's game that pits the Oklahoma Sooners (5-2) against the Grambling Tigers (3-3) at Lloyd Noble Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-63 in favor of Oklahoma, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Tigers claimed a 64-59 victory over Northwestern State.

Grambling vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Grambling vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 85, Grambling 63

Other SWAC Predictions

Grambling Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' best victory of the season came against the Arizona State Sun Devils, a top 100 team (No. 92), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers claimed the 70-67 home win on November 16.

The Tigers have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Grambling has one loss versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

Grambling 2023-24 Best Wins

70-67 at home over Arizona State (No. 92) on November 16

64-59 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 290) on November 22

Grambling Leaders

Demya Young: 12.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

12.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Brenda McKinney: 9.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.1 FG% Douthshine Prien: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 STL, 29.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 4.0 STL, 29.4 FG% Anijah Grant: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG% Jordyn Carter: 4.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%

Grambling Performance Insights

The Tigers' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (135th in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per contest (323rd in college basketball).

