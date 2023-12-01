The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) hope to build on a seven-game winning run when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston Stats Insights

  • The Cougars make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
  • Houston has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 26th.
  • The 76.3 points per game the Cougars put up are eight more points than the Musketeers allow (68.3).
  • Houston is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
  • Xavier has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35.3% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 272nd.
  • The Musketeers score 28.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Cougars give up (49).
  • Xavier has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Houston posted 77.3 points per game last season at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.6).
  • In home games, the Cougars gave up 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than in road games (60.9).
  • When playing at home, Houston made 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (39.3%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (80.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Musketeers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than on the road (77.1).
  • Xavier sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Utah W 76-66 TD Arena
11/19/2023 Dayton W 69-55 TD Arena
11/24/2023 Montana W 79-44 Fertitta Center
12/1/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/6/2023 Rice - Fertitta Center
12/9/2023 Jackson State - Fertitta Center

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.