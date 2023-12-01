The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) hope to build on a seven-game winning run when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

Houston has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 26th.

The 76.3 points per game the Cougars put up are eight more points than the Musketeers allow (68.3).

Houston is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Xavier has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35.3% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 272nd.

The Musketeers score 28.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Cougars give up (49).

Xavier has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston posted 77.3 points per game last season at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.6).

In home games, the Cougars gave up 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than in road games (60.9).

When playing at home, Houston made 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (39.3%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (80.5).

In 2022-23, the Musketeers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than on the road (77.1).

Xavier sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (40.5%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Utah W 76-66 TD Arena 11/19/2023 Dayton W 69-55 TD Arena 11/24/2023 Montana W 79-44 Fertitta Center 12/1/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center 12/6/2023 Rice - Fertitta Center 12/9/2023 Jackson State - Fertitta Center

Xavier Upcoming Schedule