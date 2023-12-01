How to Watch Houston vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) hope to build on a seven-game winning run when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Houston vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
- Houston has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 26th.
- The 76.3 points per game the Cougars put up are eight more points than the Musketeers allow (68.3).
- Houston is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
- Xavier has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35.3% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 272nd.
- The Musketeers score 28.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Cougars give up (49).
- Xavier has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Houston posted 77.3 points per game last season at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.6).
- In home games, the Cougars gave up 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than in road games (60.9).
- When playing at home, Houston made 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (39.3%).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (80.5).
- In 2022-23, the Musketeers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than on the road (77.1).
- Xavier sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (40.5%).
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Utah
|W 76-66
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|Dayton
|W 69-55
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana
|W 79-44
|Fertitta Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/6/2023
|Rice
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/9/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Fertitta Center
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-76
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Cintas Center
