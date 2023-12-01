The SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) aim to end a four-game road losing streak at the LSU Tigers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. SE Louisiana matchup in this article.

LSU vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-16.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-14.5) 144.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

LSU vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends

LSU has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.

In the Tigers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

SE Louisiana has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.

Lions games have hit the over twice this year.

LSU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 LSU is 48th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (143rd).

With odds of +10000, LSU has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

