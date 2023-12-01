The San Antonio Spurs (3-15) will look to end a 13-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 121 - Spurs 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 12.5)

Pelicans (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-12.7)

Pelicans (-12.7) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.1

The Pelicans (11-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.9% of the time, 19% more often than the Spurs (7-11-0) this year.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, New Orleans does it in fewer games (42.1% of the time) than San Antonio (72.2%).

The Pelicans have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-4) this season while the Spurs have an .118 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-15).

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are putting up 113.4 points per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 113 points per contest (16th-ranked).

New Orleans ranks 11th in the NBA with 44.6 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 44.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

This year, the Pelicans rank 12th in the league in assists, dishing out 26.3 per game.

With 13.5 turnovers per game, New Orleans ranks 16th in the NBA. It forces 14 turnovers per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

With 11 threes per game, the Pelicans are 25th in the NBA. They own a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 19th in the league.

