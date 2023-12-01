Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Spurs on December 1, 2023
The New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Brandon Ingram, Victor Wembanyama and others in this matchup.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: +108)
|5.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: +126)
- Ingram has scored 24 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points higher than Friday's points prop total.
- He has pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).
- Ingram has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Ingram has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: -161)
- Zion Williamson is averaging 24 points per game this season, 0.5 fewer than his points prop on Friday.
- He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.
- Williamson has averaged 4.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Friday.
Jonas Valančiūnas Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|13.5 (Over: -120)
|10.5 (Over: +112)
|2.5 (Over: -106)
- The 13.5-point prop total for Jonas Valanciunas on Friday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 13.4.
- He has pulled down 8.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (10.5).
- Valanciunas averages 2.5 assists, equal to Friday's over/under.
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -102)
|9.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: +104)
- Friday's prop bet for Wembanyama is 19.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.
- He has collected 9.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
- Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
