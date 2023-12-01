Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Landry Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Opelousas Sr High School at North DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Stonewall, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.