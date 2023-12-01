The Boise State Broncos (3-3) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) at Mountain America Center on Friday, December 1, 2023. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is 130.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls, Idaho Venue: Mountain America Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Mary's (CA) -4.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Mary's (CA) vs Boise State Betting Records & Stats

The Gaels have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a record of 2-2 when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Gaels have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boise State are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Boise State has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 3 60% 71.3 140.6 60.7 129.2 131.9 Boise State 2 40% 69.3 140.6 68.5 129.2 139.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Mary's (CA) vs Boise State Insights & Trends

The Gaels score just 2.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Broncos allow (68.5).

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when scoring more than 68.5 points.

The Broncos score an average of 69.3 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 60.7 the Gaels give up.

When it scores more than 60.7 points, Boise State is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 2-3-0 2-2 3-2-0 Boise State 1-4-0 0-1 2-3-0

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) Boise State 16-2 Home Record 14-1 6-2 Away Record 5-6 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.