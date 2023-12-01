Friday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Tigers (4-3) taking on the SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on December 1. Our computer prediction projects a 78-68 victory for LSU, who are favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 78, SE Louisiana 68

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-9.8)

LSU (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

LSU is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to SE Louisiana's 2-3-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Lions' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions are being outscored by 3.4 points per game, with a -24 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.9 points per game (206th in college basketball), and allow 77.3 per outing (303rd in college basketball).

SE Louisiana falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It grabs 30.9 rebounds per game (277th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.0.

SE Louisiana hits 1.9 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.0 (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.9.

SE Louisiana has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (259th in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (89th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.