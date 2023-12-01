The SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they attempt to break a four-game road slide when they take on the LSU Tigers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -16.5 145.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

SE Louisiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 145.5 points in three of five games this season.

SE Louisiana's average game total this season has been 151.1, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

SE Louisiana has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

LSU has covered more often than SE Louisiana this season, putting up an ATS record of 3-4-0, compared to the 2-3-0 record of SE Louisiana.

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 2 28.6% 74.7 148.6 69.0 146.3 141.2 SE Louisiana 3 60% 73.9 148.6 77.3 146.3 151.5

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Lions' 73.9 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 69.0 the Tigers allow to opponents.

SE Louisiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 69.0 points.

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 3-4-0 1-2 4-3-0 SE Louisiana 2-3-0 1-1 2-3-0

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU SE Louisiana 10-8 Home Record 10-4 0-9 Away Record 7-8 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

