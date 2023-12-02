Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 14 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can see all two games involving teams from the SoCon.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!