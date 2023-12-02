Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Caddo Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwood High School at Anacoco High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Anacoco, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at South Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Longville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
