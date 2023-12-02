Will Craig Smith Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 2?
When the Dallas Stars take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, will Craig Smith find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In two of 19 games this season, Smith has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Away
|L 2-0
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
