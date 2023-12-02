Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in East Feliciana Parish Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Silliman Institute at Riverdale Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
