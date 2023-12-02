Joe Pavelski will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning meet on Saturday at American Airlines Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Pavelski are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Joe Pavelski vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski has averaged 16:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Pavelski has a goal in 10 games this year through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Pavelski has a point in 16 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

Pavelski has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Pavelski's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 2 21 Points 2 10 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

