Saturday's contest features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) and the New Orleans Privateers (1-5) clashing at Lakefront Arena (on December 2) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-60 victory for Louisiana, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Ragin' Cajuns' last outing on Monday ended in a 76-47 win against Loyola (LA).

Louisiana vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Louisiana vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 65, New Orleans 60

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

The Ragin' Cajuns picked up their best win of the season on November 18, when they defeated the Nicholls Colonels, who rank No. 216 in our computer rankings, 69-63.

Louisiana has one loss versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Privateers have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

69-63 at home over Nicholls (No. 216) on November 18

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 45.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 45.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Tamiah Robinson: 5.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.0 FG%

5.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.0 FG% Destiny Rice: 9.7 PTS, 54.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 54.3 FG% Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

10.2 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Ashlyn Jones: 6.7 PTS, 61.5 FG%

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns are outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game, with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.5 points per game (203rd in college basketball) and allow 53.2 per outing (29th in college basketball).

