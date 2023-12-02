How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- Louisiana Tech has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at 246th.
- The Bulldogs average just 1.3 fewer points per game (79.1) than the Colonels allow (80.4).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-0 when scoring more than 80.4 points.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Louisiana Tech put up 7.3 more points per game (75.8) than it did in road games (68.5).
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 68.7 points per game, compared to 72.9 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Louisiana Tech fared worse in home games last season, sinking 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game with a 35.1% percentage away from home.
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|McNeese
|W 71-62
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/25/2023
|Dillard
|W 105-65
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/29/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 74-65
|The Pit
|12/2/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/5/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
