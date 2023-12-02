How to Watch McNeese vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
McNeese vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys make 51% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- McNeese is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cowboys sit at 147th.
- The 79.9 points per game the Cowboys put up are the same as the Skyhawks give up.
- McNeese is 2-0 when scoring more than 82.4 points.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- McNeese posted 74.3 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 64.3 points per contest.
- The Cowboys surrendered 74.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.4).
- McNeese drained 8.2 treys per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in away games (7.6). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 31.8% when playing at home and 33% in away games.
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Texas State
|W 59-48
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 71-62
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ UAB
|W 81-60
|Bartow Arena
|12/2/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi University for Women
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/13/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|The Legacy Center
