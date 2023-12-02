The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) face the McNeese Cowboys (4-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Legacy Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

McNeese vs. UT Martin Game Information

McNeese Top Players (2022-23)

Christian Shumate: 15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

McNeese vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison (2022-23)

McNeese Rank McNeese AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank 241st 69.2 Points Scored 80.5 14th 319th 75.4 Points Allowed 75.4 319th 163rd 32 Rebounds 35.7 18th 23rd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.7 134th 313th 11.3 Assists 13.6 136th 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

