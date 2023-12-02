Saturday's game features the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) and the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) facing off at Thomas Assembly Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-67 victory for heavily favored Louisiana Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 81, Nicholls State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-14.0)

Louisiana Tech (-14.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.1

Louisiana Tech has a 4-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Nicholls State, who is 4-2-0 ATS. The Bulldogs are 1-4-0 and the Colonels are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Nicholls State Performance Insights

The Colonels put up 75.5 points per game (183rd in college basketball) while allowing 80.4 per outing (332nd in college basketball). They have a -39 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

Nicholls State is 243rd in the country at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 fewer than the 37.5 its opponents average.

Nicholls State hits 9.5 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball) at a 35.3% rate (114th in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 per game its opponents make, at a 32.1% rate.

Nicholls State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Colonels commit 11.9 per game (183rd in college basketball) and force 11.4 (244th in college basketball).

