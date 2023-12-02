Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) face the Nicholls State Colonels (2-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Crawford: 17 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dravon Mangum: 8.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaylin Henderson: 17.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sean Newman Jr.: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tahlik Chavez: 8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenny Hunter: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Nicholls State AVG
|Nicholls State Rank
|162nd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
