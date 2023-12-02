The 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas will see Scottie Scheffler as part of the field from November 30 - December 2 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,449-yard course, with a purse of $3,500,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Scottie Scheffler at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +450 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

72 / 7,449 yards Scheffler Odds to Win: +450 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Scheffler has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Scheffler has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Scheffler finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

Scheffler has qualified for the weekend in 20 tournaments in a row.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 7 -12 273 2 20 12 15 $20.7M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

Scheffler has a top-five finish in each of his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been second.

Scheffler made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Scheffler finished second in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-72 course measures 7,449 yards this week, 448 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Albany, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Scheffler will take to the 7,449-yard course this week at Albany after having played courses with an average length of 7,322 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of the field.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the TOUR Championship ranked in the 66th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Scheffler was better than only 0% of the golfers at the TOUR Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.36.

Scheffler did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Scheffler recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Scheffler recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 9.5 on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship.

In that most recent competition, Scheffler's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.8).

Scheffler ended the TOUR Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the TOUR Championship, Scheffler underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.