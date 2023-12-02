How to Watch the Stars vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having dropped three in a row, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars on Saturday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.
The Stars matchup with the Lightning can be seen on BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs Lightning Additional Info
|Stars vs Lightning Prediction
|Stars vs Lightning Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Lightning Player Props
|Stars vs Lightning Betting Trends & Stats
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 60 total goals (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
- The Stars' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 39 goals during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|21
|10
|11
|21
|18
|7
|50.6%
|Jason Robertson
|21
|6
|14
|20
|16
|15
|-
|Roope Hintz
|20
|8
|10
|18
|5
|6
|53.8%
|Matt Duchene
|20
|6
|11
|17
|5
|11
|57%
|Tyler Seguin
|21
|7
|9
|16
|8
|6
|54.4%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning's total of 85 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 31st in the NHL.
- The Lightning's 82 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them second in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Lightning are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 29 goals during that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|23
|15
|24
|39
|28
|16
|0%
|Brayden Point
|24
|12
|18
|30
|10
|7
|44.6%
|Victor Hedman
|24
|4
|20
|24
|16
|5
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|22
|10
|14
|24
|9
|3
|50.3%
|Brandon Hagel
|24
|10
|13
|23
|13
|7
|45.5%
