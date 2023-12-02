The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Dallas Stars (13-5-3) on the road on Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-160) Lightning (+135) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars are 12-7 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Dallas has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 11 of 21 games this season.

Stars vs Lightning Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Lightning Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 70 (14th) Goals 82 (2nd) 60 (8th) Goals Allowed 85 (31st) 13 (22nd) Power Play Goals 26 (2nd) 8 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-2-2 overall.

In its past 10 games, Dallas hit the over seven times.

The Stars and their opponents combined for an average of 6 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.1 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 70 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Stars have conceded the eighth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 60 (2.9 per game).

The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +10 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.