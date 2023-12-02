Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Lightning on December 2, 2023
Joe Pavelski and Nikita Kucherov are among the players with prop bets available when the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet at American Airlines Center on Saturday (at 2:00 PM ET).
Stars vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has scored 21 points in 21 games (10 goals and 11 assists).
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|2
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Jason Robertson has accumulated 20 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Roope Hintz's 18 points this season have come via eight goals and 10 assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|2
|3
|3
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
Kucherov drives the offense for Tampa Bay with 39 points (1.6 per game), with 15 goals and 24 assists in 23 games (playing 20:41 per game).
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|8
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|2
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Brayden Point has amassed 30 points this season, with 12 goals and 18 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|3
|2
|5
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
