Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Terrebonne Parish Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Catholic High School - New Iberia at Terrebonne High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Houma, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.