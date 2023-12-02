Tulane vs. SMU: AAC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
In this year's AAC Championship Game, the Tulane Green Wave are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4) over the SMU Mustangs. Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ABC. An over/under of 48 points has been set for the contest.
Tulane vs. SMU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Tulane vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-4)
|48
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-4.5)
|47.5
|-182
|+150
Tulane vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Tulane has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Green Wave are 4-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- SMU has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.
- The Mustangs have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
Tulane 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
