The AAC Championship Game is between the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (11-1) and the No. 25 SMU Mustangs (10-2) on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Tulane ranks 63rd in points scored this year (27.9 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 18.3 points allowed per game. SMU has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking ninth-best in total offense (472.6 total yards per game) and 13th-best in total defense (302.1 total yards allowed per game).

See more details below.

Tulane vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. SMU Key Statistics

Tulane SMU 388.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.6 (11th) 328.2 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (13th) 167.3 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.1 (42nd) 221.1 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.5 (16th) 16 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 22 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (83rd)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,168 yards, completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 321 yards (26.8 ypg) on 88 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 232 times for 1,246 yards (103.8 per game), scoring seven times.

Chris Brazzell II's 670 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 65 times and has collected 41 catches and five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has put together a 599-yard season so far with seven touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes on 57 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson has hauled in 24 catches for 421 yards, an average of 35.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has compiled 3,204 yards (267 per game) while completing 59.9% of his passes and tossing 28 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 198 yards with four touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 113 times for 645 yards (53.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

LJ Johnson Jr. has racked up 99 carries and totaled 542 yards with three touchdowns.

RJ Maryland paces his team with 462 receiving yards on 29 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has caught 34 passes and compiled 450 receiving yards (37.5 per game).

Romello Brinson has racked up 417 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

