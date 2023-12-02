The Week 14 college football schedule included one game with Sun Belt teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Appalachian State vs. Troy

Week 14 Sun Belt Results

Troy 49 Appalachian State 23

  • Pregame Favorite: Troy (-5.5)
  • Pregame Total: 53.5

Troy Leaders

  • Passing: Gunnar Watson (16-for-24, 192 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kimani Vidal (26 ATT, 233 YDS, 5 TDs)
  • Receiving: Chris Lewis (5 TAR, 3 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD)

Appalachian State Leaders

  • Passing: Joey Aguilar (28-for-39, 275 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kanye Roberts (13 ATT, 53 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Kaedin Robinson (10 TAR, 6 REC, 70 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

TroyAppalachian State
463Total Yards383
192Passing Yards275
271Rushing Yards108
1Turnovers2

Next Week's Sun Belt Games

