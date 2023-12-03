Sunday's contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) matching up with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) at 4:00 PM ET (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-72 win for Creighton, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Nebraska should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 147.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Line: Creighton -3.5

Creighton -3.5 Point Total: 147.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, Nebraska 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Nebraska

Pick ATS: Nebraska (+3.5)



Nebraska (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Creighton has a 5-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Nebraska, who is 5-1-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bluejays are 4-3-0 and the Cornhuskers are 4-2-0. The two teams score 164.9 points per game, 17.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 19.4 points per game (scoring 83.3 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while allowing 63.9 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball) and have a +136 scoring differential overall.

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 10.6 boards on average. It collects 38.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 24th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.1 per contest.

Creighton makes seven more threes per game than the opposition, 12 (second-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.

The Bluejays' 110.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank seventh in college basketball, and the 84.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 73rd in college basketball.

Creighton has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.6 per game (35th in college basketball action) while forcing 7.9 (360th in college basketball).

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers outscore opponents by 19.7 points per game (posting 81.6 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and giving up 61.9 per outing, 21st in college basketball) and have a +138 scoring differential.

Nebraska averages 39 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 32 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by seven boards per game.

Nebraska connects on 3.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.6 (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

Nebraska forces 9.9 turnovers per game (323rd in college basketball) while committing 9.7 (41st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.