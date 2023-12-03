Will Juwan Johnson cash his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the New Orleans Saints clash with the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Johnson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has put together a 142-yard year thus far (20.3 yards per game), with one touchdown, reeling in 18 balls on 29 targets.

Johnson, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Juwan Johnson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Bears 5 5 29 1 Week 10 @Vikings 3 1 2 0 Week 12 @Falcons 7 4 45 0

Rep Juwan Johnson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.