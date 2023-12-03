Will Kendre Miller Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kendre Miller did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Miller's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Kendre Miller and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Miller has run for 83 yards on 28 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per carry, and has nine catches (10 targets) for 111 yards.
Keep an eye on Miller's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kendre Miller Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Saints have no other RB on the injury report.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Kenneth Walker III
- Click Here for Rico Dowdle
- Click Here for Dareke Young
- Click Here for Will Dissly
- Click Here for D'Wayne Eskridge
Saints vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Miller 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|28
|83
|0
|3.0
|10
|9
|111
|0
Miller Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|12
|37
|0
|4
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|3
|10
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|1
|0
|0
|1
|31
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.