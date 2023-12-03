The New Orleans Saints and the Detroit Lions are set to square off in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kendre Miller hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Kendre Miller score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Miller has 83 yards on 28 carries (13.8 ypg).

Miller also figures in the passing game, with 111 receiving yards on nine catches (18.5 yards per game).

Miller has not scored a rushing touchdown in six games.

Kendre Miller Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 10 0 1 9 0 Week 9 Bears 1 0 0 1 31 0

