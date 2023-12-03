Sunday's game between the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) and the Southern Jaguars (1-6) at Humphrey Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-62 and heavily favors Mississippi State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 83, Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-21.0)

Mississippi State (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Mississippi State is 5-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Southern's 1-6-0 ATS record. The Bulldogs have a 2-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Jaguars have a record of 3-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars put up 67.7 points per game (306th in college basketball) while giving up 88.0 per contest (361st in college basketball). They have a -142 scoring differential and have been outscored by 20.3 points per game.

Southern is 358th in the country at 25.7 rebounds per game. That's 12.9 fewer than the 38.6 its opponents average.

Southern knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 31.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.8%.

Southern wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 13.9 (311th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.