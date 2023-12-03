Sunday's contest at F. G. Clark Center has the Southern Jaguars (0-5) squaring off against the Northwestern State Demons (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 70-56 win, as our model heavily favors Southern.

The Jaguars head into this contest on the heels of a 78-60 loss to Iowa State on Monday.

Southern vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Southern vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 70, Northwestern State 56

Southern Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (four).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Southern is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Southern Leaders

Chloe Fleming: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.4 FG%

7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.4 FG% Aleighyah Fontenot: 8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.6 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.6 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Soniyah Reed: 9.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

9.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Kyanna Morgan: 5 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Tionna Lidge: 4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 42.1 FG%

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars' -116 scoring differential (being outscored by 23.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 51 points per game (344th in college basketball) while giving up 74.2 per outing (322nd in college basketball).

