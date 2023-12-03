SWAC teams will be in action across three games on Sunday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Florida A&M Rattlers playing the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center.

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Florida International Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida A&M Rattlers at Houston Cougars 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northwestern State Demons at Southern Jaguars 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 -

