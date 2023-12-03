In the Week 13 tilt between the New Orleans Saints and the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Taysom Hill hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hill will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Taysom Hill score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Hill has 287 yards on 57 carries (26.1 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Hill also figures in the passing game, with 214 receiving yards on 24 catches (19.5 yards per game) plus one TD.

Hill has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. That was one of two games in which he hit paydirt on the ground.

Taysom Hill Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0 0 0 5 18 1 Week 8 @Colts 1 2 44 0 0 9 63 2 Week 9 Bears 1 1 3 1 0 11 52 0 Week 10 @Vikings 0 0 0 1 6 0 Week 12 @Falcons 0 0 0 7 26 0

Rep Taysom Hill with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.