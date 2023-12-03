The Fordham Rams (4-3) will try to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (5-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Fordham matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tulane vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Fordham Betting Trends

Tulane has won two games against the spread this season.

In the Green Wave's six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Fordham has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

A total of four Rams games this season have hit the over.

