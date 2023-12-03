The Fordham Rams (4-3) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Tulane Green Wave (5-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 154.5.

Tulane vs. Fordham Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -2.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

In five of six games this season, Tulane and its opponents have combined to score more than 154.5 points.

Tulane's outings this year have an average point total of 162.8, 8.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Green Wave are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Both Tulane and Fordham have covered the spread 33.3% of the time this year, resulting in a 2-4-0 ATS record for the Green Wave and a 2-4-0 record for the Rams.

Tulane vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 5 83.3% 88.3 160.9 74.5 139.8 154.2 Fordham 0 0% 72.6 160.9 65.3 139.8 137.7

Additional Tulane Insights & Trends

The Green Wave average 88.3 points per game, 23 more points than the 65.3 the Rams give up.

Tulane is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Tulane vs. Fordham Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 2-4-0 2-3 5-1-0 Fordham 2-4-0 0-1 4-2-0

Tulane vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Fordham 12-3 Home Record 18-2 5-4 Away Record 6-5 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 13-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-8-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

