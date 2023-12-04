Celtics vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (15-4) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS. The over/under is 238.5 for the matchup.
Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-4.5
|238.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's 19 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 238.5 points three times.
- The average total in Boston's outings this year is 224.1, 14.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics have a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- Boston has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 14 (77.8%) of those contests.
- This season, Boston has won 13 of its 15 games, or 86.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 65.5% chance to win.
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 238.5 points in 14 of 18 games this season.
- The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 254.7, 16.2 more points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Indiana has put together a 10-8-0 record against the spread.
- The Pacers have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Indiana has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|3
|15.8%
|116.7
|245.5
|107.4
|233.3
|225.8
|Pacers
|14
|77.8%
|128.8
|245.5
|125.9
|233.3
|237.9
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total four times.
- Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering six times in nine home games, and four times in 10 road games.
- The 116.7 points per game the Celtics score are 9.2 fewer points than the Pacers give up (125.9).
- Boston has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when scoring more than 125.9 points.
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Pacers have hit the over in nine of their last 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Indiana has had better results on the road (4-3-0) than at home (6-5-0).
- The Pacers score 21.4 more points per game (128.8) than the Celtics give up (107.4).
- Indiana is 10-6 against the spread and 10-6 overall when it scores more than 107.4 points.
Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|10-9
|8-7
|9-10
|Pacers
|10-8
|2-2
|16-2
Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Celtics
|Pacers
|116.7
|128.8
|8
|1
|2-0
|10-6
|2-0
|10-6
|107.4
|125.9
|4
|30
|10-9
|4-2
|15-4
|4-2
