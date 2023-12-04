For their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) at TIAA Bank Field on Monday, December 4 at 8:15 PM , the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) have four players on the injury report.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Jaguars faced the Houston Texans in their most recent game, winning 24-21.

Their last time out, the Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Etienne RB Ribs Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Questionable Luke Farrell TE Toe Questionable Brenton Strange TE Foot Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cam Taylor-Britt CB Quad Out Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Rest Limited Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jay Tufele DT Illness Questionable Trey Hendrickson DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Sam Hubbard DE Rest Limited Participation In Practice B.J. Hill DT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Logan Wilson LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Drew Sample TE Foot Full Participation In Practice Tanner Hudson TE Finger Full Participation In Practice Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jake Browning QB Wrist Full Participation In Practice D'Ante Smith OT Knee Questionable

Jaguars vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Jaguars or the Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaguars Season Insights

The Jaguars are totaling 344.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 13th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 20th, giving up 342.4 yards per game.

The Jaguars are totaling 23.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 12th, giving up 20.5 points per contest.

The Jaguars have the 11th-ranked passing offense this season (238 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 255 passing yards allowed per game.

Jacksonville has the 19th-ranked offense this year in terms of rushing yards (106.2 per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking third-best with only 87.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 20 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Jaguars (+2) own the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.

Bengals Season Insights

The Bengals' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, allowing 389.3 total yards per game, which ranks worst. Offensively, they rank 27th with 291.7 total yards per contest.

The Bengals are putting up 19.3 points per contest on offense this season (23rd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 22 points per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.

The Bengals are putting up 215.9 passing yards per contest on offense this season (19th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 249.6 passing yards per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.

In terms of rushing, this season has been difficult for Cincinnati on both offense and defense, as it is posting only 75.8 rushing yards per game (worst) and surrendering 139.6 rushing yards per game (second-worst).

The Bengals have thrived in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of +10 ranks second-best in the NFL, with 19 forced turnovers (eighth in league) and nine turnovers committed (first in league).

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-10)

Jaguars (-10) Moneyline: Jaguars (-500), Bengals (+375)

Jaguars (-500), Bengals (+375) Total: 40 points

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Bengals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.